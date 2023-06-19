PODCAST: Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 19th June 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Meeting held locally as 35 men are set to be moved to a house on Letteragh Road
SIPTU Retained Firefighter strike starts tomorrow with up to 50% of stations in service closed
New Mayor of Galway City Eddie Hoare joins us
Galway people urged to make a stand for Irish neutrality
10am-11am
Unrest in Tuam as anti-social behaviour kicks off again in Cuirt Na Cora
Stepping down as Galway County Council Chairman
Ministers Harris and McEntee announce five-year Active* Consent programme
Millers Lane Official Opening
11am-12pm
Sports Review with John Mulligan
Chair of the Green Party, announces that she is putting herself forward for selection for the European Elections in Midlands North West
Galway author wins at KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards 2023
Scoil Bhaile Nua in Maigh Cuilinn to raise much-needed funds through fun Auction night
