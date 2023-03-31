PODCAST: Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 31st March 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Missing Loughrea man. Family seek Public’s Assistance
This weekend will see a marathon charity cycle from Maynooth to Galway and back in aid of As Darragh Did
Michael Scott Murder Trial
10am-11am
Women of Honour – Defence Forces Report
Donald Trump Indictment
City Tribune Headlines
Local Ireland Statement on Draft Defamation Legislation
Beat April 1st price hikes with these inflation-busting money saving tips
11am-12pm
Sports Preview with JOHN MULLIGAN
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
Former Miss Ireland returns to Galway after years in the middle east and sets up a hypnotherapy business
