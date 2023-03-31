PODCAST: Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 31st March 2023)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Missing Loughrea man. Family seek Public’s Assistance 

This weekend will see a marathon charity cycle from Maynooth to Galway and back in aid of As Darragh Did 

Michael Scott Murder Trial 

10am-11am

Women of Honour – Defence Forces Report 

Donald Trump Indictment 

City Tribune Headlines  

Local Ireland Statement on Draft Defamation Legislation 

Beat April 1st price hikes with these inflation-busting money saving tips 

11am-12pm

Sports Preview with JOHN MULLIGAN 

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay 

Former Miss Ireland returns to Galway after years in the middle east and sets up a hypnotherapy business  

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.

