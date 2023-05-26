PODCAST: Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 26th May 2023)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly

Official opening of Maigh Cuilinn Primary Care Centre

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland assists 19 donkeys abandoned in Galway

Galway City Council seeks Volunteers for Anti Dog-Fouling Campaign in their Area

Irish Guide Dogs National Day

10am-11am

Iconic New Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge Opened in Galway City

City Tribune Headlines

Social Farming Open Day in Ballinasloe

The RSA’s Free Check it Fits Service is back on the road and coming back to Galway next week

11am-12pm

SPORTS PREVIEW with John Mulligan

St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, Gaillimh announced as the winner of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2023

Final Countdown to Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon and Multisport Festival

