PODCAST: Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 26th May 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly
Official opening of Maigh Cuilinn Primary Care Centre
The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland assists 19 donkeys abandoned in Galway
Galway City Council seeks Volunteers for Anti Dog-Fouling Campaign in their Area
Irish Guide Dogs National Day
10am-11am
Iconic New Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge Opened in Galway City
City Tribune Headlines
Social Farming Open Day in Ballinasloe
The RSA’s Free Check it Fits Service is back on the road and coming back to Galway next week
11am-12pm
SPORTS PREVIEW with John Mulligan
St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, Gaillimh announced as the winner of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2023
Final Countdown to Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon and Multisport Festival
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.