PODCAST: Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 26th May 2023)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly 

Official opening of Maigh Cuilinn Primary Care Centre 

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland assists 19 donkeys abandoned in Galway 

Galway City Council seeks Volunteers for Anti Dog-Fouling Campaign in their Area 

Irish Guide Dogs National Day 

10am-11am

Iconic New Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge Opened in Galway City 

City Tribune Headlines

Social Farming Open Day in Ballinasloe   

The RSA’s Free Check it Fits Service is back on the road and coming back to Galway next week 

11am-12pm

SPORTS PREVIEW with John Mulligan 

St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, Gaillimh announced as the winner of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2023 

Final Countdown to Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon and Multisport Festival 

'Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan' broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.

