PODCAST: Galway Talks with John Morley (Tuesday, 21st February 2023)

On today’s show

9am-10am

Joe Biden visit to Ukraine 

Connecting Ireland Plan Must Be Accelerated To Address Galway Public Transport Issues 

Thomas Gould on Sinn Féin call to extend evictions ban 

Update on Moycullen Bypass Road Works 

10am-11am

People in Galway view Early Years education as equally important to primary or secondary education and care 

Merit of Government Ministers travelling across globe for St. Patrick’s Day? 

Free pancakes with a cup of coffee or tea at a Galway City business today 

Garda Slot with Kevin Farrelly 

11am-12pm

Tuam Mother & Baby Homes Excavation Story 

Galway Chamber’s Charity L’inner Event supporting Galway Hospice 

Blue Raincoat Theatre Company present “Happy Days” by Samuel Beckett at THT this Tuesday 21st Feb 

