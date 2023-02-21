PODCAST: Galway Talks with John Morley (Tuesday, 21st February 2023)

On today’s show
9am-10am
Joe Biden visit to Ukraine
Connecting Ireland Plan Must Be Accelerated To Address Galway Public Transport Issues
Thomas Gould on Sinn Féin call to extend evictions ban
Update on Moycullen Bypass Road Works
10am-11am
People in Galway view Early Years education as equally important to primary or secondary education and care
Merit of Government Ministers travelling across globe for St. Patrick’s Day?
Free pancakes with a cup of coffee or tea at a Galway City business today
Garda Slot with Kevin Farrelly
11am-12pm
Tuam Mother & Baby Homes Excavation Story
Galway Chamber’s Charity L’inner Event supporting Galway Hospice
Blue Raincoat Theatre Company present “Happy Days” by Samuel Beckett at THT this Tuesday 21st Feb
‘Galway Talks’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am here on Galway Bay FM.