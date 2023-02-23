PODCAST: Galway Talks with John Morley (Thursday, 23rd February 2023)

On today’s show
9am-10am
James Sugrue and Conrad Bryan on the Mother and Baby Redress Scheme
Dave O’Connell on the Connacht Tribune Headlines
And
Cllr Mary Hoade as Councillors urge Oireachtas not to ‘diminish democracy’
in new planning Bill
10am-11am
Headford Councillor Andrew Reddington warns of bogus tradesmen operating in the North Galway area
Tuam survivor gives his reaction to the redress bill and cumbersome process of getting adoption information
Fintan Glynn and John Waldron on a White Collar Boxing event tomorrow night in aid of Tuam Cancer Care
And
Ukrainians About War in support of refugees takes place in the Silent Cinema tomorrow
11am – 12 Noon
Ann McKeon has the Gardening slot
Muddy Souls Adventures owner Paul Rooney on how he overcame personal struggles through his own work
And
Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc presents Matthew Berrill Trio with Eoin Wynne