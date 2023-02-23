PODCAST: Galway Talks with John Morley (Thursday, 23rd February 2023)

On today’s show

9am-10am

James Sugrue and Conrad Bryan on the Mother and Baby Redress Scheme

Dave O’Connell on the Connacht Tribune Headlines

Longford woman Nuala McLoughlin

speaks about an incredible act of kindness shown to her and her daughter

in Galway on Tuesday evening

Cllr Mary Hoade as Councillors urge Oireachtas not to ‘diminish democracy’

in new planning Bill

10am-11am

Headford Councillor Andrew Reddington warns of bogus tradesmen operating in the North Galway area

Tuam survivor gives his reaction to the redress bill and cumbersome process of getting adoption information

Fintan Glynn and John Waldron on a White Collar Boxing event tomorrow night in aid of Tuam Cancer Care

Ukrainians About War in support of refugees takes place in the Silent Cinema tomorrow

11am – 12 Noon

Ann McKeon has the Gardening slot

Muddy Souls Adventures owner Paul Rooney on how he overcame personal struggles through his own work

Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc presents Matthew Berrill Trio with Eoin Wynne