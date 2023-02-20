PODCAST: Galway Talks with John Morley (Monday, 20th February 2023)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

A pedestrian has died following a traffic collision on the N84

Ministers finalising proposals on cost-of-living measures

Galway Tour Guides Association to launch new site on International Tour Guide Day

10am-11am

The Big Gig in Galway for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria

Public meeting in Ballinasloe to discuss regional imbalance and reversing rural decline

Action Needed on Foot of New Conversion Practices Report

11am-12pm

Sports Review with John Mulligan

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy

Galway Republican Roll of Honour Book to be published by Sinn Fein for the first time

