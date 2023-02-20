PODCAST: Galway Talks with John Morley (Monday, 20th February 2023)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

A pedestrian has died following a traffic collision on the N84 

Ministers finalising proposals on cost-of-living measures 

Galway Tour Guides Association to launch new site on International Tour Guide Day 

10am-11am

The Big Gig in Galway for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria 

Public meeting in Ballinasloe to discuss regional imbalance and reversing rural decline 

Action Needed on Foot of New Conversion Practices Report 

11am-12pm

Sports Review with John Mulligan 

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy

Galway Republican Roll of Honour Book to be published by Sinn Fein for the first time 

‘Galway Talks’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR