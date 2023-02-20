PODCAST: Galway Talks with John Morley (Monday, 20th February 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
A pedestrian has died following a traffic collision on the N84
Ministers finalising proposals on cost-of-living measures
Galway Tour Guides Association to launch new site on International Tour Guide Day
10am-11am
The Big Gig in Galway for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria
Public meeting in Ballinasloe to discuss regional imbalance and reversing rural decline
Action Needed on Foot of New Conversion Practices Report
11am-12pm
Sports Review with John Mulligan
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy
Galway Republican Roll of Honour Book to be published by Sinn Fein for the first time
‘Galway Talks’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.