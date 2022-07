Galway Talks: Padraic Joyce – Reflection on Sunday. Galway’s quest for a first All-Ireland senior football title in 21 years didn’t materialise on Sunday (24th July) as Kerry were crowned champions. Padraic Joyce joined Keith Finnegan yesterday to reflect on Sunday’s game.

FOOTBALL: Kerry 0-20 Galway 0-16 (All-Ireland SFC Final Commentary)https://t.co/WNAqfSeFoD — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) July 25, 2022

Follow us on Twitter

For more, check out our podcasts.

Socials

Facebook / TikTok / Instagram / Twitter