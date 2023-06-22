Ours To Protect with John Morley (EP3)

Ours to Protect is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.

Today on ‘Ours To Protect’ John Morley talks all about eco-action with:

A pupil and teacher from St Jarlath’s College in Tuam following their recent success at the ECO UNESCO Young Environmentalist Awards in the Senior Transport category.

For more info go over to galwaybayfm.ie, click on Our to Protect image on home page. You could try out the 'Ecological Footprint' calculator

Let’s all work together to ensure that our planet remains healthy and vibrant for generations to come. Join us for ‘Ours To Protect’ with John Morley each Thursday at 11.30am on Galway Talks.

