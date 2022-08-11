Cessation of Services by Orthodontist Dr Anne Hahessy, Oranmore

Cessation of Services by Orthodontist Dr Anne Hahessy, Oranmore. Yesterday we heard from Galway Talks listener Margaret who told us how her daughter’s orthodontic treatment had been suspended at short notice.

Galway Talks has been contacted by dozens of people whose children were receiving treatment from Orthodontist Dr. Anne Hahessy in Oranmore. Parents say they had made advance payments for treatment and are now left in the dark.

The Dental Council of Ireland has now issued a statement to Galway Talks, in which it says it’s limited in the comment it can make publicly. However, it says it can confirm that in an order of the High Court, Dr. Anne Hahessy undertook not to engage in the practice of dentistry until steps are taken by the Dental Council.It further states it is aware of texts sent out by the practice to patients – and says the content of these texts are of serious concern. The Council says the communications appear to place the onus on patients and parents of patients to arrange for future care and seem to be equivocal on the question of fees already paid.

It concludes that the Dental Council has received almost 200 phone calls and emails from patients and parents since the first text was issued last Friday. Keith Finnegan heard from several other people on Galway Talks this morning who are currently affected by the situation.

Follow us on

Facebook / Twitter / Website