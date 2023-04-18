Galway Talks: Navigating the Journey of Parenting Your Autistic Child

Lhara Mullins- Author of It Takes a Village: Navigating the Journey of Parenting Your Autistic Child,

Lhara Mullins is a parent of four children, three of whom are autistic. She also works as a lecturer in health promotion at NUI Galway and qualified as a social worker in 2012. She is passionate about supporting parents to support their children. Lhara’s lived experience as a parent, combined with her background in health promotion teaching and research, places her in a unique position from which to offer insight and guidance to other parents of autistic children.

Broadcaster Keith Walsh – speaks about being diagnosed with ADHD and Autism.