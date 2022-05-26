WATCH: Molly Nightingale – European Championships – Galway Talks. 8 members of Renmore Gymnastics Club in Galway city have been selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming European Trampoline & Tumbling championships in Rimini Italy 1-5 June. One of those is 28 year old Molly Nightingale from Gort. Producer of Galway Talks Sally-Ann Barrett caught up with the busy teacher at Coláiste Mhuirlinne/Merlin College, Galway City before she begins her journey to the European championships this weekend.

