Final preparations are underway at a quiet little farm in East Galway for what’s hoped will become one of the most exciting events west of the Shannon this year. Livestock Music Festival will take place on the 1st and 2nd of July at Liskelly Farm, just outside the village of Aughrim.

Organised by local farmer Cormac Jennings and his wife Sharon Sweeney, 35 music acts will perform at the event which aims to provide a platform to support local and national independent artists. Yesterday Sally-Ann Barrett took a trip out to Aughrim to meet Cormac and Sharon and find out a little bit more about Livestock at Liskelly Farm.

More info on music acts and workshops/ tickets available at www.livestockfestivalgalway.com They are also looking for volunteers to help out with the event- see the website. Camping is free at the event but must be booked – there is a separate campsite for families. No alcohol will be on sale at the site (People can bring their own but no glass is allowed on site)

