LISTEN: Vandalism over the Weekend – Westside Park and Claddagh Watch

Over the weekend some of the trees in Westside Park were damaged overnight.

“Unfortunately, there was another act of vandalism on a vehicle belonging to one of the Claddagh Watch patrollers on Saturday night. This person gave up their time to prevent deaths by accident and suicide on the waterways of Galway City in his night time patrols. He parked in a parking spot not far from the Claddagh Watch base, where he parks when he’s on duty.

A mindless thug smashed the wing mirror on the side of his car. This is absolutely unforgiveable and we would ask anyone that has any information on this to make contact with the Gardai in Mill St. “

Email from – Arthur Carr, Operations Manager, Claddagh Watch Patrol