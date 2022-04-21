LISTEN: Ukrainian Refugees in Oranmore

The Minister overseeing the housing of Ukrainian refugees says the use or more large grouped accommodation is likely. More than half of the accommodation pledged by Irish people through the Red Cross hasn’t materialised and it’s anticipated there will be a shortage by the end of next week.



Minister Roderic O’Gorman says 4000 extra beds will become available on 3rd level campuses from the end of May, but it still won’t meet demand. Here in Galway, huge efforts are underway to provide emergency accommodation and one of the communities which has rallied is Oranmore.

Sally-Ann Barrett talked to Julia from Kherson, Victoria from Kharkiv and Butros from Donetsk.