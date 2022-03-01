LISTEN: The McEntee Family – Hell of a Magdalene Laundry

At a time when most Irish people chose to ignore the thousands of girls and women locked up in the Magdalene Laundries, one Galway family went to extraordinary lengths to break 15 young woman free from one such ‘prison’. – Independent.ie

Producer Nuala Cunningham joined Keith upon the release of her new two-part RTÉ documentary ‘Ireland’s Dirty Laundry’ and Hugo son of the McEntee family to relay his memories of the events.

Screens on RTÉ One in two parts, on March 2nd and March 9th 2022.

If you’d like to listen back to this mornings show on Galway Talks, click HERE.