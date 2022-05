Join Ronan Lardner on The Wagon Wheel on Saturday from 9am until 12 midday where he will be broadcasting live from G Furniture & Carpets North point Tuam road Galway for their 12th anniversary massive 4 day sale. One lucky listener will also be in with a chance of winning a €100 G Furniture and Carpets Voucher! #gfurnitureandcarpets #summersale