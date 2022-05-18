LISTEN: Reaching for the Stars – Galway Talks. A group of students from a Galway City Post Primary School are reaching for the stars after securing a place in the European Finals of a major science competition. The CanSat competition is an initiative of the European Space Agency that challenges students from all over Europe to build and launch a mini satellite.

To tell us more about their success Eimear Hennelly , Science Teacher Colaiste Iognaid SJ in Galway City joined Keith this morning on Galway Talks.

