LISTEN: Maggie’s Story – Galway Talks

A Galway family is pleading with the HSE to put treatment in place for a terminally ill mother of five children. 46 year-old Maggie Murphy, who lives in Galway City, is battling cervical cancer and her husband Ronan says they feel the health service is leaving them in the dark.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he says he’s concerned over delays in the HSE’s response to the latest developments in her incurable illness.

Ronan says another possible tumor was found almost ten weeks ago – but they’re still waiting a response and the stress is taking its toll.

For more check out our podcasts.

Follow us on Twitter.