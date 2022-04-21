LISTEN: Kate Moran – Vigil Athenry

Thousands of people turned out in Athenry last night for a candle light vigil for Kate Moran.

The 20 year old, from Monivea, died at UHG on Tuesday morning after being injured during a match between Athenry and Ardrahan on Monday.

Her teammates, neighbours and members of the Galway camogie community near and far gathered to remember Kate at last night’s event at Kenny Park.

For Galway Talks, Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane was there:

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

For more on Galway Talks see our podcasts