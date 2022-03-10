LISTEN: Fuel Prices

“I’d like to raise an issue for discussion here on the show and see if you can get some feedback from local politicians. The government has announced cuts of 20 cent and 15 cent on petrol and diesel, that’s great. Yet, at my local station fuel went up by 8 cent from yesterday to today and by over 20 cent in the last week alone and will go up again. Is this really helping the working person at all, or is it just a further example of how far removed they are from the ordinary working person. Another example of being seen to act but not in any meaningful way”. From a listener this morning.

Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon joined Sally-Ann Barrett on the show this morning to discuss the issue.

Picture: Andy Newman