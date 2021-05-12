Listen Back *** Keith Finnegan speaks to Martina Warde who claims shots were fired in Tuam

Unexplained Device Tuam, Co Galway Thursday May 12, 2021
Keith Finnegan speaks to local resident Martina Warde who claims shots were fired through car and house windows in the Cuirt na Cora estate on the Weir Road in Tuam in the early hours of this morning.
Keith also speaks to local councilors Karey McHugh and Donnagh Killilea about the incident.
|Gardaí responded to a report of an unexplained device in the Tuam area this Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021.
An Garda Síochána has requested the assistance of the Army EOD team and they are currently on their way to the scene. An area has been sealed off from 8.30am this morning and a number of houses are being evacuated as a precautionary measure.
No one has been injured. No further information is available at this time.