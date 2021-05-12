Listen Back *** Keith Finnegan speaks to Martina Warde who claims shots were fired in Tuam

print

Unexplained Device Tuam, Co Galway Thursday May 12, 2021

Keith Finnegan speaks to local resident Martina Warde who claims shots were fired through car and house windows in the Cuirt na Cora estate on the Weir Road in Tuam in the early hours of this morning.

Keith also speaks to local councilors Karey McHugh and Donnagh Killilea about the incident.

