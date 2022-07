LISTEN: 7 Days on a Trolley – Galway Talks. As we all know the situation when it comes to getting a bed at University Hospital Galway can be a waiting game. Imagine spending 7 days or 172 hours on a trolley in the Emergency Department of UHG. Liam O Loughlin doesn’t have to imagine that scenario as his elderly father has lived this experience this week.

Sally-Ann spoke to Liam today.

For more on Galway Talks see our podcast.

Follow us on Twitter.