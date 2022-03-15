Listen*** 4 Ukrainian Families and a Galway Castle

The tale of 4 Ukrainian Families and a Galway Castle. Imagine deciding to travel to Poland, hire a car, gather together 4 Ukrainian families, get them on flights to Dublin and bring them to live in a restored 15th century Norman castle on the outskirts of Galway city. Well that is exactly what has happened this week as 5 adults and 4 children from Ukraine have found themselves becoming the new residents of Ballindooley Castle in Castlegar, just out the Headford road.

