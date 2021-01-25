Help Nick Adjust

print

On October 7th 2020, Nick Murray had spinal surgery after years of struggling with back pain, something that he had always dealt with, without complaint or fuss, he just got on with it. Unfortunately, for Nick, post surgery he was without the ability to walk.

On the 30th of November 2020, Nick was transferred to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoighre, Dublin for intense rehab. An injury like that brings a lot of change to any family. Nick’s family want to ensure that Nick can be as independent as possible, and this means a lot of changes to his home and his life as he knew it.

The fundraiser went live at 9pm on Thursday and raised target of €45,000 by Sunday evening – incredible response from people, such humanity in the times we are in. It’s gone over the target now in just 3.5 days!

