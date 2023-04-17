Galway Talks: The Succession Debate for Farmers – Mountbellew

The Succession Debate for Farmers – Mountbellew’s Farmers Yard Sees Farmers Join a Social Setting to Look at Future Options

Currently one third of Irish farmers are over the age of 65, and in 10 years’ time half of Irish farmers are going to be over the age of 65.

Topics like succession can be difficult to discuss but a new initiative called the Farmer’s Yard is helping farmers to meet up at their local mart to chat and get vital information about such topics that are important to them.

The first Farmer’s Yard in the country began last month at its pilot venue of Mountbellew Mart where every Friday evening farmers are invited to the canteen to have a cup of tea, a chat and take part in discussions on farm related topics.

The idea was the brainchild of Dr Shane Conway of the University of Galway. Sally-Ann spoke to Dr Conway’s colleague Dr Maura Farrell Associate Professor in the Geography Dept of the University of Galway who explained why the farmer’s yard was born.

Follow us on Twitter / Listen to more podcasts