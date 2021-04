print

Gareth O’Callaghan is an Irish writer and former radio and television presenter. He was most recently heard on 4fm, having presented shows on RTÉ 2fm for much of his career until 2005, and then a show on our very own Galway Bay FM. He talked to Keith Finnegan this morning in this powerful interview about his new book ‘What Matters Now: A Memoir of Hope and Resilience’ and his own personal experiences.