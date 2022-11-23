Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett (Wednesday, 23rd November 2022)

Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Senior Galway Gardai Hear Concerns at Public Meeting of City’s Joint Policing Committee  

GUH Management Targeted Under New Performance Analysis of Country’s Most Overcrowded Hospitals 

Garda Slot with Maria Freeley

10am-11am

Galway Mother Tells of Journey Parenting 3 Autistic Children 

Galway Politicians Debate New Windfall Tax to Help Reduce Costs for Households Signed off by Cabinet

11am-12pm

Job Spot with Patricia Hynes

Galway Film Films Get Set For A Month of Christmas Movies  

Galway Shoppers Urged to Turn Their Back on Black This Friday and Go Green 

‘Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR