Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett (Wednesday, 23rd November 2022)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Senior Galway Gardai Hear Concerns at Public Meeting of City’s Joint Policing Committee
GUH Management Targeted Under New Performance Analysis of Country’s Most Overcrowded Hospitals
Garda Slot with Maria Freeley
10am-11am
Galway Mother Tells of Journey Parenting 3 Autistic Children
Galway Politicians Debate New Windfall Tax to Help Reduce Costs for Households Signed off by Cabinet
11am-12pm
Job Spot with Patricia Hynes
Galway Film Films Get Set For A Month of Christmas Movies
Galway Shoppers Urged to Turn Their Back on Black This Friday and Go Green
‘Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM