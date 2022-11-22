Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett (Tuesday 22nd November 2022)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
New Report Highlights Shortage of Rental Homes and Big Increases to Rents in Galway
Galway National Meals on Wheels Co-ordinator Flags Increasing Demand for Service as Cost of Living Bites
10am-11am
Galway Restauranteurs Discuss Current Climate for Businesses Ahead of Christmas Dining Season
Galway Farmers Urged to lend Their Voice to National Campaign For Better Beef Prices
11am-12pm
Galway Cyber Security Expert Gives Advice Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Mervue Butcher Speaks Out As Butchers Struggle To Keep the Doors Open
