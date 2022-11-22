Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett (Tuesday 22nd November 2022)

Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett

On today’s show:

9am-10am

New Report Highlights Shortage of Rental Homes and Big Increases to Rents in Galway  

Galway National Meals on Wheels Co-ordinator Flags Increasing Demand for Service as Cost of Living Bites 

10am-11am

Galway Restauranteurs Discuss Current Climate for Businesses Ahead of Christmas Dining Season 

Galway Farmers Urged to lend Their Voice to National Campaign For Better Beef Prices 

11am-12pm

Galway Cyber Security Expert Gives Advice Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 

Mervue Butcher Speaks Out As Butchers Struggle To Keep the Doors Open 

