Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett (Monday, 28th November 2022 9am-10am)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Athenry Commuter Calls on Iarnroid Eireann to Increase Capacity for Passengers As She Highlights Dangerous & Stressful Conditions
Minister for Older People Addresses Community Concerns on Future of Day Care Centre at St. Brendan’s Loughrea
10am-11am
Former Galway Football Star Michael Meehan Discusses the Challenges of Keeping Children Involved in Sport
Winter & Christmas Skin Advice with Lisa Mannion Lyons-B Unique
11am-12pm
Review of the Weekend’s Local Sporting Action
Financial Advice with Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
