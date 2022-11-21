Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett (Monday, 21st November 2022)

Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett

On today’s show:

9am-10am

COPE Galway Launch Annual Report as Demand for their Services Soar  

Director of the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights Responds To Cope Galway Report Findings 

Cabinet Reshuffle- East Galway FG TD Calls for Rural Portfolio to Remain With Heather Humphreys 

10am-11am

John Creedon Tells of Treasury of the Irish Folklore Collection 

Western Alzheimers Seeks Public Support For Salthill Fundraising Event 

Galway Cervical Check Campaigner Lorraine Walsh 

11am-12pm

Local Sports Review 

Large Crowds Attend First Christmas Market in Mountbellew

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay 

