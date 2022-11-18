Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett (Friday, 18th November 2022)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
How Worried Are Retailers About Economic and Energy Issues? Loughrea Businesses Speak To Galway Talks
Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys Explains New Measures to Help Community Groups with Rising Energy Costs
Ronan Lardner- Live from Headford- Opening of New Tesco Store
10am-11am
What Will Tesco’s Galway Expansion Mean for Local Suppliers and Consumers?
Galway Hurling Star’s Warriors for Humanity Depart for Plant the Planet Games in Kenya
Ronan live from Headford
11am-12pm
Preview of This Weekend’s Local Sporting Action with Darren Kelly
Report From Ballinasloe Social Services As Centre Celebrates 50 Years
SIPTU Says Contract Service Workers To Get Pandemic Bonus Payment
