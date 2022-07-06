Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 6th July 2022)

On today’s show:

Sorcha’s Passport Woes – Galway Mother Highlights Passport Office Delays;

New survey finds rising costs of living impacting heavily on funding back to school costs for Connaught/Ulster parents;

Galway Language School Director calls for state funding to meet huge demand for English classes for Ukrainian refugees;

Galway Talks listener calls for those visiting nursing homes to take greater precautions as Covid Cases continue to escalate;

Community Workers protest in Eyre Square today;

Should Galway farmers receive Grant Aid for sheep shearing?

Back to batch – top tricks to help manage the Childminding Juggle this summer;

Lisa McGee – creator and writer of Derry Girls, Jobspot, Garda Report and more.

