Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 6th July 2022)

On today’s show:
Sorcha’s Passport Woes – Galway Mother Highlights Passport Office Delays;
New survey finds rising costs of living impacting heavily on funding back to school costs for Connaught/Ulster parents;
Galway Language School Director calls for state funding to meet huge demand for English classes for Ukrainian refugees;
Galway Talks listener calls for those visiting nursing homes to take greater precautions as Covid Cases continue to escalate;
Community Workers protest in Eyre Square today;
Should Galway farmers receive Grant Aid for sheep shearing?
Back to batch – top tricks to help manage the Childminding Juggle this summer;
Lisa McGee – creator and writer of Derry Girls, Jobspot, Garda Report and more.
