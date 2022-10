On today’s show:

9am-10am

Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann on the Lord Speaker of the House Lords, The Right Honourable Lord John McFall of Alcluith to address the Seanad in its centenary year

SPAR National Tree Day

Book – Dr. Dom’s Bedtime Stories

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.