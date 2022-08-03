Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 3rd August 2022)

On today’s show:

Enda Corneille, Country Manager for Ireland talks about Emirates coming to Galway this week to look for cabin crew;

Henry Doherty (Sligo/Leitrim Mountain Rescue) on Family homelessness almost back to peak levels across the West;

Minister Robert Troy discusses significant reform of the personal injuries landscape in Ireland underway as Personal Injuries Resolution Bill published;

Councillor Neil McNeilis on a masked cyclist taking picture of perceived parking violations in Galway city;

