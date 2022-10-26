Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 26th October 2022)

On today’s show

9am-10am

Clifden RNLI rescue nine people stranded on Omey Island in poor weather 

Up to 1,000 children in Galway DEIS schools without hot meals 

‘Amazing Austin’ 

10am-11am

Increasing Pub/Nite-Club Opening Hours

A Whistle In The Dark 

The Urban Squirrel Survey 

Job Spot – Patricia Hynes 

11am-12pm

Breakfast Delivered Straight to your Door the SHORTT Way

Galway Comedy Festival 

New book about Gypsies, Roma and Travellers 

