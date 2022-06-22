Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 22nd June 2022)

On today’s show:

We look at pubic service pay rises with Ciaran Cannon and Eamonn Ó Cuiv

Galway Chief Superintendent says many new Gardai leave the job after two years but why?

A protest will take place this Friday against the delayed reopening of the purpose built Day Centre in Loughrea.

A new music festival for east Galway – Livestock at Liskelly Farm, Aughrim

Neil Molloy on his new show – Plugged In

Arson Attack in Doughiska. The neighbours are too afraid to comment.

One Man and a Stratocaster on a Mission to Help Others Recognize and Overcome Their Pain

Dr Eva Orsmond- Reversing Diabetes Through Diet

Keeping girls involved in Sport- Galway City Focus Group This Thursday

