Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 22nd June 2022)

On today’s show:
We look at pubic service pay rises with Ciaran Cannon and Eamonn Ó Cuiv
Galway Chief Superintendent says many new Gardai leave the job after two years but why?
A protest will take place this Friday against the delayed reopening of the purpose built Day Centre in Loughrea.
A new music festival for east Galway – Livestock at Liskelly Farm, Aughrim
Neil Molloy on his new show – Plugged In
Arson Attack in Doughiska. The neighbours are too afraid to comment.
One Man and a Stratocaster on a Mission to Help Others Recognize and Overcome Their Pain
Dr Eva Orsmond- Reversing Diabetes Through Diet
Keeping girls involved in Sport- Galway City Focus Group This Thursday
All this and more.
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan and Sally-Ann Barrett’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.