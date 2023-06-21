Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 21st June 2023)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Chambers announces €7.5m funding for Daisy Lodge in Cong County Mayo 

Croi CEO receives European Award for work with Heart Patients 

Chamber Connects – in partnership with Glenlo Abbey Hotel 

10am-11am

Assisted Dying 

Donating 600 autographs to the National Museum.  Has 5,400 autographs left 

Significant milestone for East Galway as Government confirms go-ahead for next phase of educational  development at ATU Mountbellew 

Job Spot with Patricia Hynes  

11am-12pm

Headford Meeting took place Tuesday to chart future of Corrib RFC following devasting fire 

Ask The Dentist with Dr. BRIAN DELGADO 

Connacht 420 sailing champs Spiddal this weekend 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.

