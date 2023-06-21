Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 21st June 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Chambers announces €7.5m funding for Daisy Lodge in Cong County Mayo
Croi CEO receives European Award for work with Heart Patients
Chamber Connects – in partnership with Glenlo Abbey Hotel
10am-11am
Assisted Dying
Donating 600 autographs to the National Museum. Has 5,400 autographs left
Significant milestone for East Galway as Government confirms go-ahead for next phase of educational development at ATU Mountbellew
Job Spot with Patricia Hynes
11am-12pm
Headford Meeting took place Tuesday to chart future of Corrib RFC following devasting fire
Ask The Dentist with Dr. BRIAN DELGADO
Connacht 420 sailing champs Spiddal this weekend
