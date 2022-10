Thanks to Searchlight Pictures, @palascinema, Galway present an exclusive preview of Brendan Gleeson's and Colin Farrell's new film The Banshees of Inisherin on Wednesday October 21st at 7pm. Barbara Nic Dhonnacha has tickets to giveaway to the preview event! 😃 Tune in to ON THE MOVE tomorrow 3-7pm for a chance to win a pair of tickets.