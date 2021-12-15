Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 15th December 2021)

On today’s show:

Councillor Donal Lyons, Mayor Collette Connolly and Councillor Noel Larkin discuss the cycleway in Salthill, and enhancing the life for alll Galway City and county dwellers and commuters.

New Galway GAA Chairperson Paul Bellew joins Keith to talk about his appointment and his plans for his term.

Dominic Ó Morain and Terence O’Toole say thank you to Connemara’s locals.

Gerry Murphy talks Motoring, Patricia Hynes has the Job Spot, and much more.

