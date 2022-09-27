Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 27th September 2022)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Europe Don’t Want Cattle!
Damian Browne Charity Solo Row across the Atlantic approaches Galway
Positive Ageing Week
10am-11am
Updates on Clifden Hospital
Infectious diseases experts Professor Luke O’Neill and Cathal Friel to host fireside chat in Galway
Garda Report with Garda Claire Burke
11am-12pm
Charity Run – Chicago City Marathon
Announcing new season of ‘Music for Galway’
Olympic Boxing Club host Ukrainian National Underage Team in Galway 30th-2nd October
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.