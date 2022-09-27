Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 27th September 2022)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Europe Don’t Want Cattle! 

Damian Browne Charity Solo Row across the Atlantic approaches Galway 

Positive Ageing Week 

10am-11am

Updates on Clifden Hospital 

Infectious diseases experts Professor Luke O’Neill and Cathal Friel to host fireside chat in Galway 

Garda Report with Garda Claire Burke

11am-12pm

Charity Run – Chicago City Marathon 

Announcing new season of ‘Music for Galway’ 

Olympic Boxing Club host Ukrainian National Underage Team in Galway 30th-2nd October 

