Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 20th June 2023)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Scratch Card Theft 

Innovative New Cancer Screening Test 

New Home for Claddagh Watch. Minister Coming to Town This Evening to Hand Over Keys 

Interest rates going up 

10am-11am

New Galway County Council Cathaoirleach 

Addressing regional imbalance in the West & Northwest. 

United Nations Special Rapporteur for Palestine visited Galway on Monday 

11am-12pm

Signify Health at Bonham Quay 

Garda Slot with Garda HUGH RODGERS 

An Ríl Deal Press Release for TG4 – CALL OUT 

Home Care and Home Help Services Reach Breaking Point, Urgent Government Action Needed

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR