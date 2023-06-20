Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 20th June 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Scratch Card Theft
Innovative New Cancer Screening Test
New Home for Claddagh Watch. Minister Coming to Town This Evening to Hand Over Keys
Interest rates going up
10am-11am
New Galway County Council Cathaoirleach
Addressing regional imbalance in the West & Northwest.
United Nations Special Rapporteur for Palestine visited Galway on Monday
11am-12pm
Signify Health at Bonham Quay
Garda Slot with Garda HUGH RODGERS
An Ríl Deal Press Release for TG4 – CALL OUT
Home Care and Home Help Services Reach Breaking Point, Urgent Government Action Needed
