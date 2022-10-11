Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 11th October 2022)

Down Syndrome Galway fundraising Lots of Socks campaign launched on Friday 30th Sept at McD's Garden & Home. In support of Down Syndrome Galway and the Lots of Socks campaign we have some fantastic prizes to giveaway from a number of local Galway businesses. Find out how you could win and find out more about the Lots of Socks campaign tune into On The Move with Barbara Nic Dhonnacha each day 3 - 7pm. #LotsofSocks #DownSyndromeGalway #OnTheMove @downsyndromegalway