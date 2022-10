It has been confirmed in the last few moments that Galway United are to enter Senior Women’s, U19 and U17 teams in 2023. In a statement released to the media the club said... “Galway United are delighted to confirm that they will be entering a senior women’s, under-17 and under-19 girls teams in 2023, ensuring the survival and the continued growth and development of women’s elite football in Galway and the West. “We thank all involved in Galway WFC for the significant contribution they have made over the years. “Galway United will continue to be an all-inclusive football club, a club for all of us, and we look forward to a new chapter of men’s and women’s football in Galway.”