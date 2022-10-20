Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 20th October 2022)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Illegal Dumpers Caught on Camera will now have their day in Court
World Osteoporosis Day
World Stuttering Day
10am-11am
Significant Amount of Nursing Homes to close due lack of financial support
Connacht Tribune Headlines
Galway Docklands Festival
International Credit Union Day
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot with Anne McKeown
Carnmore Lipsync event to create more facilities to keep community healthy
BABORO – Branar (Rothar & Grand Soft Day)
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.