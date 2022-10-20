Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 20th October 2022)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Illegal Dumpers Caught on Camera will now have their day in Court

World Osteoporosis Day

World Stuttering Day

10am-11am

Significant Amount of Nursing Homes to close due lack of financial support

Connacht Tribune Headlines

Galway Docklands Festival

International Credit Union Day

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot with Anne McKeown

Carnmore Lipsync event to create more facilities to keep community healthy

BABORO – Branar (Rothar & Grand Soft Day)

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.