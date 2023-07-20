Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 20th July 2023)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Extortion in Headford

Breda Fox – Lifelong supporter of Galway International Arts Festival

Buy Saw Doctors socks and help Galway Rape Crisis Centre

Mercedes Fleming – Venue Manager Festival Gallery)

10am-11am

Songs from an Open Road

Transformation of the Kingfisher for the Pulse

Pálás Events

11am-12pm

Ours to Protect – Andrew St Ledger on the Reimaging the Great Forest of Aughty event this weekend

Update on the Galway International Arts Festival

Colm & Brenda Meaney currently starring in Enda Walsh’s Bedbound

