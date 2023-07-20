Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 20th July 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Extortion in Headford
Breda Fox – Lifelong supporter of Galway International Arts Festival
Buy Saw Doctors socks and help Galway Rape Crisis Centre
Mercedes Fleming – Venue Manager Festival Gallery)
10am-11am
Songs from an Open Road
Transformation of the Kingfisher for the Pulse
Pálás Events
11am-12pm
Ours to Protect – Andrew St Ledger on the Reimaging the Great Forest of Aughty event this weekend
Update on the Galway International Arts Festival
Colm & Brenda Meaney currently starring in Enda Walsh’s Bedbound
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.