Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 13th October 2022)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Clifden Hospital Update

Cleggan Coastguard Leads the Way

Galway Red Cross & Galway Mountain Rescue Team (Charity Launch – Friday)

10am-11am

Galway students to walk out of classes tomorrow as part of national protest

Connacht Tribune Headlines with Dave O’ Connell

Galway City Heritage Office Seminar

National Harp Day in Galway, October 15

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot (McDees) with Anne McKeown

Cobwebs Jewellers – 50 Years in Business

Paddy Reilly – From the Fields of Athenry to the Dubliners and Beyond

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.