Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan – Wednesday, 18th March

This morning, following An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s national address on the COVID 19 measures, Keith spoke to journalist and broadcaster Michael O’ Regan, , Dr Helen Greally, Clinical Psychologist on maintaining your mental health at this time, Darragh O’ Loughlin of the IPU regarding measures for those needing prescriptions, Tony Canavan of the Saolta Hospital Group on the challenges so far and Michael McCann of St. Vincent de Paul on the supports available as the situation unfolds.

print