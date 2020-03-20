Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan – Friday, 20th March

This morning, , Keith spoke to Professor Martin Cormican, National Clinical Lead on the Corona Virus, seeking answers to the many listener questions received on the transmission of Covid 19. We also heard from the General Secretary of the Irish Postmaster’s Union Ned O’ Hara and Patricia Rickard-Clarke from Safeguarding Ireland on the measures in place to protect vulnerable older people at this time. Also Clinical Psychologist Dr Mairead Brennan gave some advice on how to reassure our children during the pandemic.

print