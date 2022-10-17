Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Monday, October 17th

A very busy edition began with the recent decision on the Galway City Ring Road.

Keith was joined for the first hour by Minister Hildegarde Naughton, Senator Pauline O’Reilly, Kenny Deery, Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv and Manus O’Conaire.

The debate continued into the second hour with Keith joined by senators Ollie Crowe and Sean Kyne and Manus continued to join us. We also spoke to Lorraine Lally on Rose Week and SUDEP Action Day, Anna Lardi on Music for Galway being selected for funding as lead partner in Creative Europe Project and John Connolly of Castlegar GAA Club spoke of their competition to win a house in Salthill!

The third hour started with Ollie Turner looking back at the weekend’s sport, Christine Devaney of Curious Seed talks about Baboro and we return to the Ring Road debate with Councillor Eddie Hoare.