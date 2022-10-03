Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 3rd October 2022)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Lucky Galway winner scoops €250,000 with Prize Bonds

Proposed Fire Station Location Loughrea 

Launch of Galway Gold Star 

Vodafone in Headford area still not back to Normal 

10am-11am

Every Day is a Fresh Beginning 

Parliamentary Politics Matter

SOUP to be performed by Deirdre Griffin in the Black Box Oct. 3rd and is inspired by the death of Deirdre’s mother from cancer 

11am-12pm

Sports Review with Darren Kelly 

Galway TDs urged To Support Sinn Féin Motion To Scrap Government’s Flawed Concrete Block Levy Plan

Official Commissioning of Irelands newest research vessel Tom Crean I

