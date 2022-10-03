Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 3rd October 2022)

Tomorrow Marc Roberts broadcasts The Feel Good Factor live from Glenmaddy District Plaoughing and Agricultual Show in association with St Jarlaths Credit Union. It will be a day packed with activity, fun and entertainment - something for everyone young and old alike. From Traditional Breed shows, Dog show, Vintage displays, Cookery and Crafts, Jive competitions, live music and of course top class ploughing you'll be keep on you toes to take it all in! Join Marc from 12 on Sunday for live updates and as usual the best of music! For more check out: https://galwaybayfm.ie/outside-broadcasts/glenamaddy-ploughing-agricultural-show/ @glenamaddyploughingshow @stjarcu #PloughingChampionship #ArgiShow #GlenamaddyShow #TheFeelGoodFactor